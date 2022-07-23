Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2
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In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2
Write each number in scientific notation. −3829
Add or subtract terms whenever possible. √3+³√15
State the name of the property illustrated. 1/(x+3) (x+3)=1, x≠−3
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial.
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 361/2