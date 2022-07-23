Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 83
Chapter 1, Problem 83

In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 20y4−45y2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the greatest common factor (GCF) of the terms in the polynomial. The terms are 20y⁴ and -45y². The GCF of the coefficients 20 and -45 is 5, and the smallest power of y common to both terms is y². Therefore, the GCF is 5y².
Factor out the GCF (5y²) from the polynomial. This gives: 5y²(4y² - 9).
Observe the remaining factor, 4y² - 9. Notice that it is a difference of squares because 4y² = (2y)² and 9 = 3².
Apply the difference of squares formula, a² - b² = (a - b)(a + b), to factor 4y² - 9. Here, a = 2y and b = 3, so 4y² - 9 factors into (2y - 3)(2y + 3).
Combine all the factors to write the completely factored form of the polynomial: 5y²(2y - 3)(2y + 3).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves breaking down a polynomial expression into simpler components, or factors, that when multiplied together yield the original polynomial. This process often includes identifying common factors, applying special factoring techniques like difference of squares, and recognizing patterns such as perfect squares or cubes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Greatest Common Factor (GCF)

The Greatest Common Factor (GCF) is the largest factor that divides two or more numbers or terms without leaving a remainder. In polynomial expressions, finding the GCF is a crucial first step in factoring, as it simplifies the polynomial and makes it easier to identify other factors.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Prime Polynomials

A prime polynomial is a polynomial that cannot be factored into simpler polynomials with real coefficients. Recognizing a polynomial as prime is essential when factoring, as it indicates that the polynomial does not have any factors other than itself and one, thus concluding the factoring process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2

1190
views
Textbook Question

Write each number in scientific notation. −3829

818
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract terms whenever possible. √3+³√15

770
views
Textbook Question

State the name of the property illustrated. 1/(x+3) (x+3)=1, x≠−3

1101
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (13x3y25x2y9x2)(11x3y26x2y+3x24)(13x^3y^2-5x^2y-9x^2)-(-11x^3y^2-6x^2y+3x^2-4)

1187
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 361/2

839
views