Textbook Question
Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083
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Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083
Find each product. (x+7y)(3x-5y)
State the name of the property illustrated. 1/(x+3) (x+3)=1, x≠−3
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial.
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 20y4−45y2
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (2−6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x−2))