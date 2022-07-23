Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2
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In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2
Write each number in scientific notation. −3829
Find each product. (x+7y)(3x-5y)
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial.
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 361/2
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 20y4−45y2