Textbook Question
State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7
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State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7
Write each number in scientific notation. 579,000,000,000,000,000
State the name of the property illustrated. 7⋅(11⋅8)=(11⋅8)⋅7
In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. ³√54xy3−y³√128x
In Exercises 69–82, simplify each complex rational expression. (3/(x−2) − 4/(x+2))/(7/x2−4)
In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. 64,000