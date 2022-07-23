Write each number in scientific notation. 579,000,000,000,000,000

Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x3+2x2−4x−8
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In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x3+2x2−4x−8
State the name of the property illustrated. 7⋅(11⋅8)=(11⋅8)⋅7
In Exercises 69–82, simplify each complex rational expression. (1/(x+h)2 − 1/x2)/h
In Exercises 67–82, find each product. (7xy2−10y)(7xy2+10y)
In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. ³√54xy3−y³√128x
In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. 64,000