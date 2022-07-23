Textbook Question
State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7
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State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7
Write each number in scientific notation. 579,000,000,000,000,000
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x3+2x2−4x−8
State the name of the property illustrated. 7⋅(11⋅8)=(11⋅8)⋅7
In Exercises 69–82, simplify each complex rational expression. (1/(x+h)2 − 1/x2)/h
In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. 64,000