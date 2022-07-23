Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 79
Chapter 1, Problem 79

In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. ³√54xy3−y³√128x

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the terms in the expression: \( \sqrt[3]{54xy^3} \) and \( -y\sqrt[3]{128x} \). Notice that both terms involve cube roots, so we will simplify each cube root separately.
Simplify \( \sqrt[3]{54xy^3} \): Break down 54 into its prime factors (\( 54 = 2 \cdot 3^3 \)), and separate the cube root of \( y^3 \) since it is a perfect cube. This gives \( \sqrt[3]{54xy^3} = 3y\sqrt[3]{2x} \).
Simplify \( -y\sqrt[3]{128x} \): Break down 128 into its prime factors (\( 128 = 2^7 \)), and extract the cube root of \( 2^6 \) (a perfect cube). This gives \( -y\sqrt[3]{128x} = -4y\sqrt[3]{2x} \).
Combine the simplified terms: Both terms now involve \( y\sqrt[3]{2x} \), so we can combine them by factoring out \( y\sqrt[3]{2x} \). This results in \( (3 - 4)y\sqrt[3]{2x} \).
Simplify the coefficient: Combine \( 3 - 4 \) to get \( -1 \), so the final expression is \( -y\sqrt[3]{2x} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Expressions

Radical expressions involve roots, such as square roots or cube roots. In this question, we are dealing with cube roots, denoted as ³√. Understanding how to simplify these expressions is crucial, as it allows us to combine like terms effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Like Terms

Like terms are terms that have the same variable parts raised to the same powers. For example, ³√54xy^3 and -y³√128x can be combined if they share the same radical component. Identifying like terms is essential for adding or subtracting expressions correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
Adding & Subtracting Like Radicals

Factoring and Simplifying

Factoring involves breaking down expressions into simpler components, which can help in simplifying radical expressions. For instance, recognizing that 54 and 128 can be factored into their prime components aids in simplifying the cube roots, making it easier to combine terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Adding & Subtracting Unlike Radicals by Simplifying
Related Practice
Textbook Question

State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7

1029
views
Textbook Question

Write each number in scientific notation. 579,000,000,000,000,000

903
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x3+2x2−4x−8

951
views
Textbook Question

State the name of the property illustrated. 7⋅(11⋅8)=(11⋅8)⋅7

851
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 69–82, simplify each complex rational expression. (1/(x+h)2 − 1/x2)/h

195
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. 64,000

844
views