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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 72
Chapter 1, Problem 72

Simplify by reducing the index of the radical : y36\(\sqrt\)[6]{y^3}

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1
Recognize that the expression \( [y^3]^{1/6} \) is a radical expression written with rational exponents. The exponent \( \frac{1}{6} \) represents the sixth root.
Use the property of exponents that \( (a^m)^n = a^{m \times n} \) to combine the powers inside the expression.
Multiply the exponents: \( 3 \times \frac{1}{6} = \frac{3}{6} \). So, the expression becomes \( y^{\frac{3}{6}} \).
Simplify the fraction \( \frac{3}{6} \) to its lowest terms, which is \( \frac{1}{2} \). Now the expression is \( y^{\frac{1}{2}} \).
Recognize that \( y^{\frac{1}{2}} \) is equivalent to the square root of \( y \), or \( \sqrt{y} \). This is the simplified form with the reduced index.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical and Rational Exponents

Radicals and rational exponents represent the same mathematical operation. For example, the nth root of a number can be written as that number raised to the power of 1/n. Understanding this equivalence allows simplification of expressions involving roots and fractional powers.
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Properties of Exponents

The properties of exponents, such as (a^m)^n = a^(m*n), are essential for simplifying expressions with powers raised to other powers. Applying these rules helps combine and reduce exponents efficiently, which is crucial in simplifying radical expressions.
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Reducing the Index of a Radical

Reducing the index of a radical involves rewriting the expression to have a smaller root index or converting it into a simpler form using exponent rules. This process often makes the expression easier to interpret or further simplify.
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