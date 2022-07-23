Textbook Question
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical :
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Simplify by reducing the index of the radical :
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
In Exercises 67–82, find each product. (3x−y)(2x+5y)
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ³√9⋅³√6
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. -26 and -3
In Exercises 67–82, find each product. (7x2 y+1)(2x2 y−3)