Textbook Question
Rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. ||-3|-|-7||
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Rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. ||-3|-|-7||
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 4/(x2+6x+9) + 4/(x+3)
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 3/(2x+4) + 2/(3x+6)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Simplify the radical expression. 4∛16 + 5∛2
Factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes.