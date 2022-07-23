Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
946
views
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Evaluate each algebraic expression for x = 2 and y= -5. |x+y|
In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (7x4y2−5x2y2+3xy)+(−18x4y2−6x2y2−xy)
Simplify the radical expression. 4∛16 + 5∛2
Factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes.
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. ∜(32x5)/∜(16x) (Assume that x > 0.)