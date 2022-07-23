Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 61
Chapter 1, Problem 61

In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 4/(x2+6x+9) + 4/(x+3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the denominators in the given expression are different. The first term has a denominator of \(x^2 + 6x + 9\), and the second term has a denominator of \(x + 3\). Factorize \(x^2 + 6x + 9\) to simplify the expression. Notice that \(x^2 + 6x + 9\) is a perfect square trinomial, so it can be rewritten as \((x + 3)^2\).
Step 2: Rewrite the expression using the factored form of the first denominator: \(\frac{4}{(x + 3)^2} + \frac{4}{x + 3}\). Now, observe that the denominators are \((x + 3)^2\) and \(x + 3\), which are not the same. To combine these fractions, we need a common denominator.
Step 3: Determine the least common denominator (LCD). The LCD for \((x + 3)^2\) and \(x + 3\) is \((x + 3)^2\). Rewrite the second fraction \(\frac{4}{x + 3}\) so that it has the LCD as its denominator. Multiply both the numerator and denominator of \(\frac{4}{x + 3}\) by \(x + 3\), resulting in \(\frac{4(x + 3)}{(x + 3)^2}\).
Step 4: Combine the two fractions under the common denominator \((x + 3)^2\). The first fraction remains \(\frac{4}{(x + 3)^2}\), and the second fraction becomes \(\frac{4(x + 3)}{(x + 3)^2}\). Add the numerators: \(4 + 4(x + 3)\), keeping the denominator \((x + 3)^2\).
Step 5: Simplify the numerator. Distribute the \(4\) in \(4(x + 3)\) to get \(4x + 12\). Combine this with the \(4\) from the first term to get \(4x + 16\). The final expression is \(\frac{4x + 16}{(x + 3)^2}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratics

Factoring quadratics involves rewriting a quadratic expression in the form ax^2 + bx + c as a product of two binomials. In the given expression, x^2 + 6x + 9 can be factored into (x + 3)(x + 3) or (x + 3)^2. This simplification is crucial for combining fractions with a common denominator.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Finding a Common Denominator

To add or subtract fractions, it is essential to have a common denominator. In this case, the denominators are (x^2 + 6x + 9) and (x + 3). Since (x + 3) is a factor of (x^2 + 6x + 9), the common denominator can be identified as (x + 3)^2, allowing for the fractions to be combined effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Simplifying Rational Expressions

Simplifying rational expressions involves reducing fractions to their simplest form by canceling common factors in the numerator and denominator. After finding a common denominator and combining the fractions, it is important to simplify the resulting expression to make it easier to interpret and work with.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:07
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (3x4y)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{3x^4}{y}\]\right\))^{-3}

946
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each algebraic expression for x = 2 and y= -5. |x+y|

1144
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (7x4y2−5x2y2+3xy)+(−18x4y2−6x2y2−xy)

1052
views
Textbook Question

Simplify the radical expression. 4∛16 + 5∛2

1329
views
Textbook Question

Factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. x327x^3−27

1160
views
Textbook Question

Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. ∜(32x5)/∜(16x) (Assume that x > 0.)

945
views