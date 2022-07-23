Step 1: Recognize that the denominators in the given expression are different. The first term has a denominator of \(x^2 + 6x + 9\), and the second term has a denominator of \(x + 3\). Factorize \(x^2 + 6x + 9\) to simplify the expression. Notice that \(x^2 + 6x + 9\) is a perfect square trinomial, so it can be rewritten as \((x + 3)^2\).