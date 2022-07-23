Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula, x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a), provides a method for finding the roots of a quadratic equation ax^2 + bx + c = 0. While not directly related to factoring, it helps in determining whether a trinomial can be factored by revealing the nature of its roots. If the roots are rational, the trinomial can be factored; if not, it may be prime.