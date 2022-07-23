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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 11
Chapter 2, Problem 11

Solve each equation. 5x+4= 3x-4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(5x + 4 = 3x - 4\).
To isolate the variable terms on one side, subtract \$3x$ from both sides: \(5x - 3x + 4 = 3x - 3x - 4\), which simplifies to \(2x + 4 = -4\).
Next, isolate the term with \(x\) by subtracting 4 from both sides: \(2x + 4 - 4 = -4 - 4\), resulting in \(2x = -8\).
To solve for \(x\), divide both sides of the equation by 2: \(\frac{2x}{2} = \frac{-8}{2}\), which simplifies to \(x = -4\).
Verify your solution by substituting \(x = -4\) back into the original equation to ensure both sides are equal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Equations

A linear equation is an algebraic equation in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable. Solving such equations involves isolating the variable on one side to find its value. This often requires performing inverse operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
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Properties of Equality

The properties of equality allow you to manipulate equations without changing their solutions. These include adding, subtracting, multiplying, or dividing both sides of the equation by the same number. Using these properties ensures the equation remains balanced while isolating the variable.
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Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms means simplifying expressions by adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This step is essential to simplify both sides of the equation before isolating the variable, making the solving process more straightforward.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve.

(5/(2x+3))-(1/(x-6))=0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation. | 5 - 3x | = 3

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Textbook Question

Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive even integers whose product is 168.

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation. | 4x + 2 | = 5

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Textbook Question

Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive integers whose product is 110.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Which one or more of the following cannot be a correct equation to solve a geometry problem, if x represents the length of a rectangle? (Hint: Solve each equation and consider the solution.) A. 2x+2(x- 1) = 14 B. -2x+7(5-x) = 52 C. 5(x+2)+5x = 10 D. 2x+2(x-3) = 22

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