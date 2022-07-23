Solve each equation. 5x+4= 3x-4

Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve.
(5/(2x+3))-(1/(x-6))=0
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve.
(5/(2x+3))-(1/(x-6))=0
Solve each equation. | 5 - 3x | = 3
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive even integers whose product is 168.
Solve each equation. | 4x + 2 | = 5
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive integers whose product is 110.
Solve each problem. Which one or more of the following cannot be a correct equation to solve a geometry problem, if x represents the length of a rectangle? (Hint: Solve each equation and consider the solution.) A. 2x+2(x- 1) = 14 B. -2x+7(5-x) = 52 C. 5(x+2)+5x = 10 D. 2x+2(x-3) = 22