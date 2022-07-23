Textbook Question
Which equation has two real, distinct solutions? Do not actually solve.
A. (3x-4)² = -9 B. (4-7x)² = 0 C. (5x-9)(5x-9) = 0 D. (7x+4)² = 11
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Which equation has two real, distinct solutions? Do not actually solve.
A. (3x-4)² = -9 B. (4-7x)² = 0 C. (5x-9)(5x-9) = 0 D. (7x+4)² = 11
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x(x-1)≤6
Solve each equation or inequality. | 3x + 1 | - 1 < 2
Solve each equation. (x+4)(x+2) = 2x
Solve each equation. √(3x+7) = 3x+5
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (3+2i) + (9+3i)