Height of a Projected Ball An astronaut on the moon throws a baseball upward. The astronaut is 6 ft, 6 in. tall, and the initial velocity of the ball is 30 ft per sec. The height s of the ball in feet is given by the equations=-2.7t2+30t+6.5,where t is the number of seconds after the ball was thrown. (a) After how many seconds is the ball 12 ft above the moon's surface? Round to the nearest hundredth. (b) How many seconds will it take for the ball to hit the moon's surface? Round to the nearest hundredth.
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 47
Which equation has two real, distinct solutions? Do not actually solve.
A. (3x-4)² = -9 B. (4-7x)² = 0 C. (5x-9)(5x-9) = 0 D. (7x+4)² = 11
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Recall that an equation of the form \( (ax + b)^2 = c \) will have two real, distinct solutions if and only if \( c > 0 \). This is because taking the square root of both sides yields two different values, \( \sqrt{c} \) and \( -\sqrt{c} \), when \( c \) is positive.
Analyze option A: \( (3x - 4)^2 = -9 \). Since the right side is negative, \( -9 < 0 \), there are no real solutions because a square cannot equal a negative number in the real number system.
Analyze option B: \( (4 - 7x)^2 = 0 \). Here, \( c = 0 \), so there is exactly one real solution (a repeated root), not two distinct solutions.
Analyze option C: \( (5x - 9)(5x - 9) = 0 \) is equivalent to \( (5x - 9)^2 = 0 \), which again means \( c = 0 \) and only one real solution (a repeated root).
Analyze option D: \( (7x + 4)^2 = 11 \). Since \( 11 > 0 \), this equation will have two real, distinct solutions because the square root of 11 is positive and negative, giving two different values for \( x \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Discriminant and Nature of Solutions
The discriminant of a quadratic equation determines the number and type of solutions. If the discriminant is positive, there are two distinct real solutions; if zero, one real repeated solution; if negative, no real solutions. Understanding this helps identify equations with two real, distinct roots without solving.
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Square of a Binomial and Its Properties
Expressions like (ax + b)² represent a perfect square trinomial, which equals zero only when the binomial itself is zero, leading to one repeated root. Recognizing this form helps determine if an equation has one or multiple solutions without expanding or solving.
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Some quadratic equations can be analyzed by examining their structure, such as whether the squared term equals a positive, zero, or negative number. This approach allows quick assessment of the number and type of solutions based on the equation's form, avoiding full algebraic solving.
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