Solve each problem. Suppose two acid solutions are mixed. One is 26% acid and the other is 34% acid. Which one of the following concentrations cannot possibly be the concentration of the mixture? A. 24% B. 30% C. 31% D. 33%
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 8
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≠ 7
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the inequality \( |x| \neq 7 \) means the absolute value of \( x \) is not equal to 7. This excludes the points where \( x = 7 \) and \( x = -7 \).
Recall that \( |x| = 7 \) corresponds to the two points \( x = 7 \) and \( x = -7 \) on the number line.
Since the inequality is \( |x| \neq 7 \), the solution set includes all real numbers except \( x = 7 \) and \( x = -7 \).
On the graph, this will be represented by the entire number line with open circles (or holes) at \( x = 7 \) and \( x = -7 \), indicating these points are not included.
Match this description to the graph in Column II that shows all points except \( x = 7 \) and \( x = -7 \) excluded.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value
The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always as a non-negative value. For example, |x| = 7 means x is either 7 or -7, since both are 7 units from zero.
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Inequalities Involving Absolute Value
An inequality like |x| ≠ 7 means x cannot be exactly 7 or -7, but can be any other real number. Understanding how to interpret and graph such inequalities is essential for matching them to their solution sets.
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Graphing Solution Sets on the Number Line
Graphing solution sets involves representing all values that satisfy an equation or inequality on a number line. For |x| ≠ 7, the graph excludes points at 7 and -7, showing all other points shaded or included.
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