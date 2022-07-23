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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 105
Chapter 2, Problem 105

Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume all denominators are nonzero.) d=k√h, for h

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1
Start with the given equation: \(d = k \sqrt{h}\).
Isolate the square root term by dividing both sides of the equation by \(k\): \(\frac{d}{k} = \sqrt{h}\).
To eliminate the square root, square both sides of the equation: \(\left( \frac{d}{k} \right)^2 = (\sqrt{h})^2\).
Simplify the right side since squaring the square root cancels out: \(\left( \frac{d}{k} \right)^2 = h\).
Rewrite the expression for \(h\) explicitly: \(h = \left( \frac{d}{k} \right)^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isolating the Variable

Isolating the variable means rewriting the equation so that the variable of interest stands alone on one side. This often involves performing inverse operations such as division, multiplication, or taking roots to both sides to solve for the specified variable.
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Square Root and Squaring

When a variable is under a square root, solving for it requires squaring both sides of the equation to eliminate the root. This step must be done carefully to maintain equality and consider the domain restrictions.
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Domain Restrictions and Nonzero Denominators

Equations involving denominators or roots have domain restrictions to avoid division by zero or undefined expressions. It is important to assume denominators are nonzero and consider the domain of variables when solving.
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