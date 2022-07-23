Solve each equation. See Examples 8 and 9. 2x-2/5-x-1/5-1=0

Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume all denominators are nonzero.) d=k√h, for h
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Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume all denominators are nonzero.) d=k√h, for h
Answer the following. Why can 3 not be in the solution set of 14x+9 / x-3 < 0? (Do not solve the inequality.)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x+2 > 2/x-4
Work each problem. Show that √2/2 + √2/2 i is a square root of i.
Solve each equation. x-2/3+x-1/3-6=0
Work each problem. Show that -2+i is a solution of the equation x²+4x+5=0.