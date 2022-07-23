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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 105
Chapter 2, Problem 105

Work each problem. Show that -2+i is a solution of the equation x²+4x+5=0.

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Start by understanding that to show \(-2 + i\) is a solution of the equation \(x^2 + 4x + 5 = 0\), you need to substitute \(x = -2 + i\) into the equation and verify that the left-hand side equals zero.
Substitute \(x = -2 + i\) into the equation: calculate \((-2 + i)^2 + 4(-2 + i) + 5\).
First, expand \((-2 + i)^2\) using the formula \((a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\): \[(-2)^2 + 2(-2)(i) + i^2\]
Next, simplify the terms: - \((-2)^2 = 4\) - \(2(-2)(i) = -4i\) - \(i^2 = -1\) (since \(i\) is the imaginary unit) So, \((-2 + i)^2 = 4 - 4i - 1 = 3 - 4i\).
Now, substitute back and simplify the entire expression: \[(3 - 4i) + 4(-2 + i) + 5\] Calculate \(4(-2 + i) = -8 + 4i\), then combine all terms: \[3 - 4i - 8 + 4i + 5\] Group like terms and simplify to check if the result equals zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers include a real part and an imaginary part, expressed as a + bi, where i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding how to work with complex numbers is essential for evaluating expressions and verifying solutions involving imaginary components.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves replacing the variable in an equation with a given value to check if it satisfies the equation. Here, substituting x = -2 + i into the quadratic equation helps verify whether it is a root.
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Quadratic Equations and Roots

Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Their solutions, or roots, can be real or complex, and verifying a root means confirming that substituting it into the equation yields zero.
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