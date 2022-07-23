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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 58
Chapter 2, Problem 58

Solve each equation or inequality.
183x4<13|18- 3x | 4 < -13

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1
Recognize that the absolute value expression \(|18 - 3x|\) represents the distance of \(18 - 3x\) from zero on the number line, and absolute values are always greater than or equal to zero.
Note that the inequality is \(|18 - 3x| + 4 < -13\). Since \(|18 - 3x| \geq 0\), the smallest value of \(|18 - 3x| + 4\) is 4, which is already greater than -13.
Because the left side \(|18 - 3x| + 4\) can never be less than a negative number like -13, there are no values of \(x\) that satisfy this inequality.
Conclude that the inequality has no solution since an absolute value plus a positive number cannot be less than a negative number.
Therefore, the solution set is the empty set, often denoted as \(\emptyset\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Inequalities

Absolute value inequalities involve expressions where the absolute value of a variable or expression is compared to a number. Understanding how to interpret and solve inequalities like |A| < B or |A| > B is essential, where the solution depends on whether B is positive, zero, or negative.
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Properties of Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line and is always non-negative. This means |x| ≥ 0 for any real x, and |x| < 0 has no solution. Recognizing this helps determine if an inequality involving absolute values is possible or not.
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Solving Linear Inequalities

Solving linear inequalities involves isolating the variable and understanding inequality rules, such as reversing the inequality sign when multiplying or dividing by a negative number. This skill is necessary when breaking down absolute value inequalities into compound inequalities.
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