Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. -4x2 = -12x + 11
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Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. -4x2 = -12x + 11
Work each problem. Elmer borrowed \$3150 from his brother Julio to pay for books and tuition. He agreed to repay Julio in 6 months with simple annual interest at 4%. How much will the interest amount to?
Solve each equation or inequality.
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (1+3i)(2-5i)
Solve each equation. √(4x+1)-√(x-1)=2
Solve each equation or inequality. | 6- 3x | < -11