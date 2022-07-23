Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 59
Chapter 2, Problem 59

Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. (1/2)x2 + (1/4)x - 3 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coefficients in the quadratic equation \(\frac{1}{2}x^2 + \frac{1}{4}x - 3 = 0\). Here, \(a = \frac{1}{2}\), \(b = \frac{1}{4}\), and \(c = -3\).
Recall the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\). This formula is used to find the roots of any quadratic equation \(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\).
Substitute the values of \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) into the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-\frac{1}{4} \pm \sqrt{\left(\frac{1}{4}\right)^2 - 4 \cdot \frac{1}{2} \cdot (-3)}}{2 \cdot \frac{1}{2}}\).
Simplify inside the square root (the discriminant): calculate \(\left(\frac{1}{4}\right)^2\) and \(4 \cdot \frac{1}{2} \cdot (-3)\), then find their sum.
Simplify the denominator \(2 \cdot \frac{1}{2}\) and then write the two possible solutions for \(x\) by evaluating \(-\frac{1}{4} \pm \sqrt{\text{discriminant}}\) divided by the denominator.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equation Standard Form

A quadratic equation is typically written as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants and a ≠ 0. Recognizing and rewriting the given equation into this standard form is essential before applying any solution methods.
Recommended video:
04:34
Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form

Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a) provides the solutions to any quadratic equation. It uses the coefficients a, b, and c from the standard form and calculates roots based on the discriminant.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Discriminant and Nature of Roots

The discriminant, given by b² - 4ac, determines the type of roots of a quadratic equation. If positive, there are two real roots; if zero, one real root; and if negative, two complex roots. This helps interpret the solutions found using the quadratic formula.
Recommended video:
04:11
The Discriminant
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Elmer borrowed \$3150 from his brother Julio to pay for books and tuition. He agreed to repay Julio in 6 months with simple annual interest at 4%. How much will the interest amount to?

621
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation or inequality. | 8x + 5| = 0

731
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+2)/(x+7)≥0

529
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (1+3i)(2-5i)

77
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. √3x=√(5x+1)-1

529
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+1)/(x-4)>0

490
views