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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 58a
Chapter 2, Problem 58a

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (1+3i)(2-5i)

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Recall that to multiply two complex numbers, we use the distributive property (also known as FOIL for binomials): multiply each term in the first complex number by each term in the second complex number.
Write the expression explicitly: \((1 + 3i)(2 - 5i) = 1 \cdot 2 + 1 \cdot (-5i) + 3i \cdot 2 + 3i \cdot (-5i)\).
Calculate each product separately: \(1 \cdot 2 = 2\), \(1 \cdot (-5i) = -5i\), \(3i \cdot 2 = 6i\), and \(3i \cdot (-5i) = -15i^2\).
Combine the like terms: the real parts \(2\) and \(-15i^2\), and the imaginary parts \(-5i\) and \$6i\(. Remember that \)i^2 = -1\(, so replace \)i^2\( with \)-1$ in the expression.
Simplify the expression by calculating \(-15i^2\) as \(-15(-1)\), then add the real parts and the imaginary parts separately to write the final product in standard form \(a + bi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. They extend the real number system and are used to represent quantities involving the square root of negative numbers.
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Multiplication of Complex Numbers

To multiply complex numbers, use the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product, then combine like terms. Remember to apply i² = -1 to simplify terms involving i² into real numbers.
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Standard Form of Complex Numbers

The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. After multiplication, simplify the expression so it clearly separates the real and imaginary components in this form.
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