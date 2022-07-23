Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (2+i)²
Solve each equation or inequality. | 7 + 2x| = 0
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Key Concepts
Absolute Value Definition
Solving Absolute Value Equations
Linear Equations
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. (2/3)x2 + (1/4)x = 3
Solve each equation. √2x=√(3x+12)-2
Dimensions of a Right Triangle The shortest side of a right triangle is 7 in. shorter than the middle side, while the longest side (the hypotenuse) is 1 in. longer than the middle side. Find the lengths of the sides.
In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 20°C
Work each problem. Levada borrows \$30,900 from her bank to open a florist shop. She agrees to repay the money in 18 months with simple annual interest of 5.5%. How much must she pay the bank in 18 months?