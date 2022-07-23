Textbook Question
Solve each equation or inequality. | 8x + 5| = 0
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Solve each equation or inequality. | 8x + 5| = 0
Solve each equation or inequality. | 7 + 2x| = 0
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. (2/3)x2 + (1/4)x = 3
Solve each equation. √2x=√(3x+12)-2
Dimensions of a Right Triangle The shortest side of a right triangle is 7 in. shorter than the middle side, while the longest side (the hypotenuse) is 1 in. longer than the middle side. Find the lengths of the sides.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+1)/(x-4)>0