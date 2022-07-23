Solve each equation. √3x=√(5x+1)-1

Textbook Question
Work each problem. Elmer borrowed \$3150 from his brother Julio to pay for books and tuition. He agreed to repay Julio in 6 months with simple annual interest at 4%. How much will the interest amount to?
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Work each problem. Elmer borrowed \$3150 from his brother Julio to pay for books and tuition. He agreed to repay Julio in 6 months with simple annual interest at 4%. How much will the interest amount to?
Solve each equation or inequality.
Solve each equation or inequality. | 8x + 5| = 0
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+2)/(x+7)≥0
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (1+3i)(2-5i)
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. (1/2)x2 + (1/4)x - 3 = 0