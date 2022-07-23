Textbook Question
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
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Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
Solve each equation. x/(x-1) - 1/(x+1) = 2/(x2-1)
Solve each equation. 0.5x+ (4/3)x= x+10
Volume of a Box. A rectangular piece of metal is 10 in. longer than it is wide. Squares with sides 2 in. long are cut from the four corners, and the flaps are folded upward to form an open box. If the volume of the box is 835 in.3, what were the original dimensions of the piece of metal?
Solve each equation using the square root property. 48 - x2 = 0
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. -5i(3-i)²