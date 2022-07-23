Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-288
Solve each equation. See Example 2. (4x+3)/(x+1) + 2/x = 1/(x2+x)
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Key Concepts
Rational Expressions
Least Common Denominator (LCD)
Solving Rational Equations
Solve each equation using the square root property. See Example 2. x2 = 121
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Callie took 20 min to drive her boat upstream to water-ski at her favorite spot. Coming back later in the day, at the same boat speed, took her 15 min. If the current in that part of the river is 5 km per hr, what was her boat speed?
Solve each equation. 0.5x+ (4/3)x= x+10
Solve each problem. See Example 2. At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Usain Bolt set a new Olympic and world record in the 100-m dash with a time of 9.69 sec. If this pace could be maintained for an entire 26-mi marathon, what would his time be? How would this time compare to the fastest time for a marathon, which is 2 hr, 3 min, 23 sec, set in 2013? (Hint: 1 m ≈ 3.281 ft.) (Data from Sports Illustrated Almanac.)
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. -5i(3-i)²