Textbook Question
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
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Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
Solve each equation. x/(x-1) - 1/(x+1) = 2/(x2-1)
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Callie took 20 min to drive her boat upstream to water-ski at her favorite spot. Coming back later in the day, at the same boat speed, took her 15 min. If the current in that part of the river is 5 km per hr, what was her boat speed?
Solve each equation using the square root property. 27 - x2 = 0
Solve each equation. 0.5x+ (4/3)x= x+10
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. -5i(3-i)²