Textbook Question
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
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Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-12 -i) / (-2 -5i)
Solve each equation. x/(x-1) - 1/(x+1) = 2/(x2-1)
Solve each equation using the square root property. 27 - x2 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -5<5+2x<11