Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. . | 3x - 4 | ≥ 2
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. . | 3x - 4 | ≥ 2
Solve each equation. 0.08x+0.06(x+12) = 7.72
Solve each problem. See Example 3. How many gallons of a 5% acid solution must be mixed with 5 gal of a 10% solution to obtain a 7% solution?
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-12 -i) / (-2 -5i)
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-13 * √-13
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -5<5+2x<11