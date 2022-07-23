Solve each equation. See Example 2. (4x+3)/(x+1) + 2/x = 1/(x2+x)
Solve each equation. 0.5x+ (4/3)x= x+10
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Key Concepts
Combining Like Terms
Solving Linear Equations
Working with Fractions and Decimals
Solve each equation using the square root property. See Example 2. x2 = 121
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Callie took 20 min to drive her boat upstream to water-ski at her favorite spot. Coming back later in the day, at the same boat speed, took her 15 min. If the current in that part of the river is 5 km per hr, what was her boat speed?
Solve each equation using the square root property. 27 - x2 = 0
Volume of a Box. A rectangular piece of metal is 10 in. longer than it is wide. Squares with sides 2 in. long are cut from the four corners, and the flaps are folded upward to form an open box. If the volume of the box is 835 in.3, what were the original dimensions of the piece of metal?
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. -5i(3-i)²