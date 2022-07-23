Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (4x+7)/-3≤2x+5
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (4x+7)/-3≤2x+5
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-25
Solve each equation. (1/15)(2x+5) = (1/9)(x+2)
Dimensions of a Square. The length of each side of a square is 3 in. more than the length of each side of a smaller square. The sum of the areas of the squares is 149 in.2. Find the lengths of the sides of the two squares.
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Two planes leave Los Angeles at the same time. One heads south to San Diego, while the other heads north to San Francisco. The San Diego plane flies 50 mph slower than the San Francisco plane. In 1/2 hr, the planes are 275 mi apart. What are their speeds?
Solve each equation. |3 - 2x | = |5 - 2x |