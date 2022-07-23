Textbook Question
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-288
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Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-288
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
Solve each equation. See Example 2. (4x+3)/(x+1) + 2/x = 1/(x2+x)
Solve each equation using the square root property. See Example 2. x2 = 121
Dimensions of a Rug. Zachary wants to buy a rug for a room that is 12 ft wide and 15 ft long. He wants to leave a uniform strip of floor around the rug. He can afford to buy 108 ft2 of carpeting. What dimensions should the rug have?
Solve each equation. -4(2x-6) +8x= 5x+24+x