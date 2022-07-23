Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-288
Solve each equation. -4(2x-6) +8x= 5x+24+x
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Key Concepts
Distributive Property
Combining Like Terms
Solving Linear Equations
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
Dimensions of a Rug. Zachary wants to buy a rug for a room that is 12 ft wide and 15 ft long. He wants to leave a uniform strip of floor around the rug. He can afford to buy 108 ft2 of carpeting. What dimensions should the rug have?
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 36x2 + 60x + 25 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(2/3)x-(1/6)x+(2/3)(x+1)≤4/3
Solve each problem. See Example 2. At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Usain Bolt set a new Olympic and world record in the 100-m dash with a time of 9.69 sec. If this pace could be maintained for an entire 26-mi marathon, what would his time be? How would this time compare to the fastest time for a marathon, which is 2 hr, 3 min, 23 sec, set in 2013? (Hint: 1 m ≈ 3.281 ft.) (Data from Sports Illustrated Almanac.)