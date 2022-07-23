Textbook Question
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality.
m is no more than 2 units from 7.
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Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality.
m is no more than 2 units from 7.
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. i(2+7i)(2-7i)
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. 3i(2-i)²
Solve each equation. (x-2)2/3 = x1/3
Work each problem. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. Temperature in South Carolina A record high temperature of 113°F was recorded for the state of South Carolina on June 29, 2012. What is the corresponding Celsius temperature? (Data from U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x+5)>2