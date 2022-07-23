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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 69
Chapter 2, Problem 69

Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality.
m is no more than 2 units from 7.

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1
Identify the key phrase "no more than 2 units from 7," which means the distance between m and 7 is at most 2.
Recall that the absolute value expression \$|m - 7|\$ represents the distance between m and 7 on the number line.
Translate "no more than 2 units" into an inequality: the distance is less than or equal to 2, so write \$|m - 7| \(\leq\) 2\$.
Write the absolute value inequality that represents the statement: \$|m - 7| \(\leq\) 2\$.
This inequality means m is within 2 units of 7, including the points exactly 2 units away.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Definition

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always as a non-negative value. It is denoted by |x| and measures magnitude without regard to direction, which is essential for expressing distance-related problems.
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Distance on the Number Line

Distance between two points on the number line is the absolute value of their difference. For example, the distance between m and 7 is |m - 7|, which helps translate verbal statements about proximity into mathematical expressions.
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Inequalities Involving Absolute Value

An inequality with absolute value, such as |x - a| ≤ b, describes all values x within b units of a. This concept is used to express conditions like 'no more than' or 'within a certain distance' from a point, crucial for writing the given statement as an inequality.
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