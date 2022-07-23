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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 69
Chapter 2, Problem 69

Work each problem. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. Temperature in South Carolina A record high temperature of 113°F was recorded for the state of South Carolina on June 29, 2012. What is the corresponding Celsius temperature? (Data from U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula to convert Fahrenheit (F) to Celsius (C): \(C = \frac{5}{9} (F - 32)\).
Substitute the given Fahrenheit temperature into the formula: \(C = \frac{5}{9} (113 - 32)\).
Calculate the difference inside the parentheses: \(113 - 32\).
Multiply the result by \(\frac{5}{9}\) to find the Celsius temperature.
Round the final Celsius temperature to the nearest tenth of a degree as required.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Conversion Formula

Converting temperatures between Fahrenheit and Celsius requires using the formula C = (F - 32) × 5/9. This formula adjusts for the different starting points and scales of the two temperature units, allowing accurate conversion from Fahrenheit to Celsius.
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Order of Operations in Calculations

When applying the conversion formula, it is important to follow the correct order of operations: first subtract 32 from the Fahrenheit temperature, then multiply the result by 5/9. This ensures the calculation is accurate and consistent.
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Rounding Numbers

After calculating the Celsius temperature, rounding to the nearest tenth means adjusting the result to one decimal place. This involves looking at the hundredths digit to decide whether to round up or down, providing a clear and concise final answer.
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