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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 59
Chapter 2, Problem 59

Solve each equation or inequality. | 8x + 5| = 0

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1
Recognize that the equation involves an absolute value expression: \(|8x + 5| = 0\).
Recall that the absolute value of a number is always non-negative, and \(|A| = 0\) if and only if \(A = 0\).
Set the expression inside the absolute value equal to zero: \(8x + 5 = 0\).
Solve the linear equation for \(x\) by isolating \(x\): subtract 5 from both sides to get \(8x = -5\).
Divide both sides by 8 to find \(x = \frac{-5}{8}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Definition

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line and is always non-negative. For any expression |A|, the result is zero only if A itself equals zero. This property is crucial when solving equations involving absolute values.
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Solving Absolute Value Equations

To solve an equation like |A| = B, where B ≥ 0, set the inside expression A equal to B and also to -B, then solve both resulting equations. If B is negative, the equation has no solution because absolute values cannot be negative.
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Linear Equations

A linear equation is an algebraic equation in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable. Solving linear equations involves isolating the variable on one side to find its value, which is essential after removing the absolute value.
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