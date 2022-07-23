Solve each equation or inequality. | 8x + 5| = 0

Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+2)/(x+7)≥0
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+2)/(x+7)≥0
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. (2/3)x2 + (1/4)x = 3
Solve each equation. √3x=√(5x+1)-1
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. (1/2)x2 + (1/4)x - 3 = 0
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+1)/(x-4)>0
Work each problem. Levada borrows \$30,900 from her bank to open a florist shop. She agrees to repay the money in 18 months with simple annual interest of 5.5%. How much must she pay the bank in 18 months?