The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Key Concepts
Function Notation
Independent and Dependent Variables
Evaluating a Function at a Specific Input
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1/x
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. vertical, through (4, -7)
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.