Textbook Question
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
893
views
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
Graph each equation. 3y = x
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (5, -3)
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. x-y<4
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. 4y = -3x