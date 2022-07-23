Analyze if \(y\) is a function of \(x\): For each fixed value of \(x\), check if there is exactly one corresponding value of \(y\). Since \(y > x - 4\) represents all \(y\) values greater than \(x - 4\), there are infinitely many \(y\) values for each \(x\). Therefore, \(y\) is not a function of \(x\) because a function must assign exactly one output for each input.