Textbook Question
Graph each equation. 3y = x
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Graph each equation. 3y = x
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2-2x+12y-12=0
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. x-y<4
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. x+2y = -4