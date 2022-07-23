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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 64
Chapter 3, Problem 64

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x4+4/x2

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1
Recall the definitions: A function \( f(x) \) is even if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) for all \( x \) in the domain, and it is odd if \( f(-x) = -f(x) \). If neither condition holds, the function is neither even nor odd.
Start by writing the given function: \( f(x) = x^{4} + \frac{4}{x^{2}} \).
Find \( f(-x) \) by substituting \( -x \) into the function: \( f(-x) = (-x)^{4} + \frac{4}{(-x)^{2}} \).
Simplify \( f(-x) \): since \( (-x)^{4} = x^{4} \) and \( (-x)^{2} = x^{2} \), this becomes \( f(-x) = x^{4} + \frac{4}{x^{2}} \).
Compare \( f(-x) \) with \( f(x) \): since they are equal, conclude that the function \( f(x) = x^{4} + \frac{4}{x^{2}} \) is an even function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

An even function satisfies f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. An odd function satisfies f(-x) = -f(x), showing symmetry about the origin. Determining whether a function is even, odd, or neither involves testing these conditions.
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Function Substitution

To test if a function is even or odd, substitute -x into the function in place of x. Simplify the resulting expression and compare it to the original function f(x) and its negative -f(x). This substitution is essential for verifying symmetry properties.
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Domain Considerations

When analyzing evenness or oddness, ensure that both x and -x are within the function's domain. If the domain is restricted, the function may not be classified as even or odd over its entire domain. For example, division by zero must be avoided when substituting -x.
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