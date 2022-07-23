Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(a+4)
809
views
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(a+4)
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. x - intercept (-3, 0), y-intercept (0, 5)
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x+1/x5
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x4+4/x2
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.