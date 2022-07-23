Textbook Question
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
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Graph each piecewise-defined function.
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ/g)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x), (ƒ-g)(x), (ƒg)(x), and (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. ƒ(x)=4x2+2x, g(x)=x2-3x+2