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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 22
Chapter 3, Problem 22

For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Graph showing two separate curved segments on a coordinate plane with x and y axes labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Determine if y is a function of x by using the vertical line test. If any vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point, then y is not a function of x.
Step 2: Observe the graph carefully. Notice that for each x-value between -10 and 10, there is exactly one y-value on the graph. Outside this interval, the graph consists of two separate branches that do not overlap vertically.
Step 3: Conclude that y is a function of x because the graph passes the vertical line test; no vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point.
Step 4: Identify the domain of the function. The graph extends horizontally from x = -10 to x = 10, so the domain is \([-10, 10]\).
Step 5: Identify the range of the function. The lowest y-value on the graph is 0 (at x = -10 and x = 10), and the graph extends upward without bound, so the range is \([0, \infty)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). This means no vertical line can intersect the graph at more than one point, ensuring each x has a unique y.
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Domain and Range

The domain is the set of all possible x-values for which the function is defined, while the range is the set of all possible y-values the function can take. Identifying these helps describe the extent of the relation.
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Vertical Line Test

The vertical line test is a visual method to determine if a graph represents a function. If any vertical line crosses the graph more than once, the graph does not represent a function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.

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Graph each piecewise-defined function.

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Textbook Question

For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.

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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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