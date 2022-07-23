Step 4: Determine the type of points at \(x=2\). Since the first piece includes \(x=2\) (because of \(\leq\)), plot a solid dot at \((2, -4)\) on the line \(f(x) = -x - 2\). For the second piece, since it is defined for \(x > 2\), do not include the point at \(x=2\) on the constant line; instead, use an open circle at \((2, -4)\) to indicate that this point is not included in the second piece.