Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. vertical, through (-6, 4)
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Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. vertical, through (-6, 4)
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in (a) center-radius form and (b) general form.
Graph each piecewise-defined function.