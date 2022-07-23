Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in (a) center-radius form and (b) general form.
Graph each piecewise-defined function.