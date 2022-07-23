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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 23
Chapter 3, Problem 23

Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in (a) center-radius form and (b) general form.
Graph of a circle centered at (1,1) passing through points (3,3) and (5,1) on an xy-coordinate plane.

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Identify the center of the circle by finding the midpoint between two opposite points on the circle. For example, use points (1, 3) and (9, 3). The midpoint formula is \(\left( \frac{x_1 + x_2}{2}, \frac{y_1 + y_2}{2} \right)\). Calculate the center as \(\left( \frac{1 + 9}{2}, \frac{3 + 3}{2} \right)\).
Calculate the radius of the circle by finding the distance from the center to any point on the circle. Use the distance formula \(r = \sqrt{(x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2}\), where \((h, k)\) is the center and \((x, y)\) is a point on the circle, for example (5, 7).
Write the equation of the circle in center-radius form: \[(x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2\] where \((h, k)\) is the center and \(r\) is the radius.
Expand the center-radius form equation by squaring the binomials and simplifying to get the general form of the circle equation: \[x^2 + y^2 + Dx + Ey + F = 0\].
Group like terms and write the final general form equation by moving all terms to one side of the equation and simplifying coefficients.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Center-Radius Form of a Circle

The center-radius form of a circle's equation is (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. This form directly shows the circle's center and radius, making it easy to graph or identify key features.
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Circles in Standard Form

Finding the Center and Radius from a Graph

To find the center, identify the midpoint of the diameter points on the circle. The radius is the distance from the center to any point on the circle. Using the distance formula helps calculate the radius accurately.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

General Form of a Circle's Equation

The general form is x² + y² + Dx + Ey + F = 0, derived by expanding the center-radius form and simplifying. It is useful for algebraic manipulation and solving systems but less intuitive for identifying the circle's center and radius.
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Circles in General Form
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