Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. vertical, through (-6, 4)
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x)=(1/2)x2
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-6,-4),(0,-2),(-10,8)
Graph each piecewise-defined function.